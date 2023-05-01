Whataburger’s spicy ketchup hits select stores across the country

Whataburger's Spicy Ketchup is now available in select Sam's Club stores across the country.
Whataburger's Spicy Ketchup is now available in select Sam's Club stores across the country.(Whataburger)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:18 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Fans of Whataburger can now find one of its tasty condiments in store at certain Sam’s Club locations across the country.

The popular burger chain announced its ketchup will hit the shelves of some Sam’s Clubs in the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

Whataburger said its ketchup contains hints of pepper that “build to a perfect marriage of sweet and heat.”

The Whataburger Spicy Ketchup will hit stores for $7.89 per two-pack.

Information on the product can be found here. To see if a store near you has it in stock, click here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs gun shop owner responds to new Colorado gun laws
Colorado Springs gun shop owner reacts to new Colorado gun laws
Deadly crash S. Carefree and Windward Way 4/30/23
1 dead, 1 rescued by firefighters after speeding car crashed into tree in Colorado Springs
An American flag
Soldier from Colorado Springs among 3 killed in Alaska helicopter crash
Body found near Tejon bridge
1 person dead, suspect on the run after shooting near Colorado Springs park
N. Academy road work, water main project
Some businesses along N. Academy in Colorado Springs will lose water for up to 3 days this week

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves after speaking in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington,...
Biden to meet with congressional leaders at White House on May 9
According to his mother, Cooper “Harris” Andrews was likely hit by a mortar on April 19 on the...
Former US Marine killed in Ukraine, family says
A man carries a piece of furniture through a neighborhood in Virginia Beach, Va. on Monday May...
Tornadoes in Virginia and Florida, flooding in other states
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. waves beside a U.S. M142 High Mobility Artillery...
Biden: US-Philippines ‘ironclad’ partners amid China tension
President Joe Biden speaks during a reception in the East Room of the White House in...
LIVE: Biden hosts Eid al-Fitr reception at White House