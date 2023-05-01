Voice of the consumer: Looking for a job? Beware of scams

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you are looking for a job right now, we have some red flags you should watch for to make sure you don’t become the victim of a scam. Last year, tens of thousands of consumers lost millions to job scams that were reported to the Federal Trade Commission. It was one of the Top 10 frauds reported to the FTC in 2022.

“In 2022, people told the FTC they lost $367 million to business and job opportunity scams, a nearly 76% increase from 2021,” the FTC said in a news release. “What’s more, the median loss was a whopping $2,000. Compare that to the $650 median loss for all fraud types combined in 2022.”

Scammers often will ask you to pay to start a job. Or the crooks will send you a large check and tell you to purchase supplies, then they will ask you to send back whatever money is left. Don’t fall for it; it’s a scam. The check will bounce, and you’ll be out the money you spent, and the money you sent to the scammer.

“No honest employer will ever send you a check and then tell you to buy supplies, gift cards or something else and send back whatever money is left. That’s a fake check scam. The check will bounce, and the bank will want you to repay the amount of the fake check,” the FTC said.

There are a lot of scam listings online, so make sure you keep your guard up. Don’t give out any personal or financial information unless you know for sure it’s legitimate. Make sure to do your research.

“Don’t accept any job offer until you’ve checked it out. Scammers pretend to be both well-known and smaller companies, posting jobs on employment websites. So, reach out to the company directly using contact information you know is legit,” the FTC said.

You can find out more information at FTC.gov/JobScams. You can report scams at ReportFraud.FTC.gov.

Also, if you haven’t heard, you may be eligible for the major Facebook settlement. It’s part of a $725 million settlement of lawsuits accusing Facebook of improperly sharing user information with third parties. Meta, Facebook’s parent company, denies any liability or wrongdoing.

If you used Facebook between May 24, 2007, and Dec. 22, 2022, you can submit a claim until Aug. 25. The payment amount will depend on how many class members submit valid claims. A final approval hearing for the settlement is on Sept. 7. You can find more information and submit a claim at kktv.com. Click on “Find It.”

Click here to read the original column on gazette.com.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.