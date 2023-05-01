Reward offered after 2 people were murdered in Colorado, search for person or people responsible underway

Reward offered in Denver homicide case.
Reward offered in Denver homicide case.(Metro Crime Stoppers)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 12:00 PM MDT
DENVER (KKTV) - Authorities in Colorado believe two people were murdered and the search for the person or people responsible is underway.

The bodies of Emerall Vaughn-Dahler and Ignacio “Nacho” Gutierrez Morales were found on April 24 in the area of North Raleigh Street and West 38th Avenue in Denver. The neighborhood is on the northwest side of Denver, north of Sloan’s Lake.

As of Saturday, a $5,000 reward was being offered in the case by Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

According to CBS Colorado, the victims were employees of the American Elm restaurant.

Anyone with information is asked to call 720-913-7867.

