Report ranks Colorado in top 5 for most expensive monthly mortgage payments

File Graphic
File Graphic(KWTX)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:03 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It is getting more expensive to call the Centennial State home.

According to a new report by LendingTree, Colorado ranks 5th in the country for most expensive monthly mortgage payments.

“Unfortunately even as the housing market cools and prices fall in some areas, mortgage payments are likely to remain steep for most new buyers, at least compared to where they were over the pandemic,” LendingTree’s Senior Economist said according to a news release. “This is because mortgage rates are poised to remain relatively high for some time while prices aren’t likely to drop drastically in most parts of the country.” "

The report found the average payment on a new mortgage is $2,317 a month across the country based on LendingTree user data and U.S. Census Bureau 2021 American Community Survey data. In Colorado, the average monthly mortgage payment came in at $2,878. The most expensive was Hawaii, at $3,696.

The state with the lowest average monthly mortgage payment was West Virginia, about $1,700.

Click here for the full report that was released on April 24.

Methodology of the report:

“Average monthly mortgage payment data in this study is derived from more than 1.7 million mortgage offers given to users of the LendingTree platform from Jan. 1 through March 31, 2023.

Income data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau 2021 American Community Survey with one-year estimates — the latest available at the time of writing.”

