Organization tracks hummingbird sightings across the U.S., many reports in Colorado recently

Hummingbird photo.
Hummingbird photo.(UI Here / MGN)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 2:49 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KKTV) - An organization that runs a website dedicated to tracking hummingbird sightings is starting to receive a lot of reports in Colorado recently!

The people behind “Hummingbird Central” explain their love for nature and a straightforward reason for the website.

“The reason is fairly simple ... we love hummingbirds, and are still learning about them at this ‘advanced’ age,” part of the Hummingbird Central website reads. “This website helps organize our knowledge and focuses us on learning even more.”

Click here for the website’s “Spring 2023 Hummingbird Migration Map & Sightings.”

A representative with the organization wrote back to 11 News explaining this is the 10th year they’ve helped monitor the spring, northbound hummingbird migration. In 2022, the website received about 12,000 sighting reports from all over the U.S. and Canada with their 2022 migration map being viewed about 14,000,000 times.

Click here to submit your hummingbird sightings to Hummingbird Central.

Send us your hummingbird photos and videos for a chance to see them on TV here:

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs gun shop owner responds to new Colorado gun laws
Colorado Springs gun shop owner reacts to new Colorado gun laws
Deadly crash S. Carefree and Windward Way 4/30/23
1 dead, 1 rescued by firefighters after speeding car crashed into tree in Colorado Springs
An American flag
Soldier from Colorado Springs among 3 killed in Alaska helicopter crash
Body found near Tejon bridge
1 person dead, suspect on the run after shooting near Colorado Springs park
N. Academy road work, water main project
Some businesses along N. Academy in Colorado Springs will lose water for up to 3 days this week

Latest News

Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Bomb squad investigated suspicious package in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon
Deadly crash S. Carefree and Windward Way 4/30/23
1 dead, 1 rescued by firefighters after speeding car crashed into tree in Colorado Springs
WATCH: Letecia Stauch's inquiry into fake polygraph website to provide answers on missing stepson
WATCH: Letecia Stauch's inquiry into fake polygraph website to provide answers on missing stepson
Aerosmith farewell tour.
Aerosmith coming to Colorado as part of their ‘PEACE OUT’ farewell tour