Organization tracks hummingbird sightings across the U.S., many reports in Colorado recently

(KKTV) - An organization that runs a website dedicated to tracking hummingbird sightings is starting to receive a lot of reports in Colorado recently!

The people behind “Hummingbird Central” explain their love for nature and a straightforward reason for the website.

“The reason is fairly simple ... we love hummingbirds, and are still learning about them at this ‘advanced’ age,” part of the Hummingbird Central website reads. “This website helps organize our knowledge and focuses us on learning even more.”

Click here for the website’s “Spring 2023 Hummingbird Migration Map & Sightings.”

A representative with the organization wrote back to 11 News explaining this is the 10th year they’ve helped monitor the spring, northbound hummingbird migration. In 2022, the website received about 12,000 sighting reports from all over the U.S. and Canada with their 2022 migration map being viewed about 14,000,000 times.

Click here to submit your hummingbird sightings to Hummingbird Central.

Send us your hummingbird photos and videos for a chance to see them on TV here:

