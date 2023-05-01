Monday’s Most Wanted: May 1

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman accused of sex crimes against children tops this week’s “Most Wanted.”

Ila Frost, 37, faces multiple charges, including sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and two counts of internet sexual exploitation of a child. She is described as a 5-foot-7, 155-pound white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Jonathan Akes is wanted for aggravated motor vehicle theft with two priors, as well as parole violation. The 30-year-old is a 6-foot-1 white male weighing 290 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Cody Harders, 32, is accused of fraud, theft, four counts of ID theft and forgery, along with other charges. He is a white male, described as 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, and as pictured, has a number of tattoos on his face.

Tony Rising Eagle Ponce is accused of criminal mischief, harassment, second-degree assault, motor vehicle theft, and flight/escape. He is an American Indian male with black hair and hazel eyes, weighs 216 pounds, and is 6 feet tall.

Adarrius Romero-Williams, 18, faces several charges, including handgun possession by a juvenile, felony menacing, three counts of assault, obstructing a peace officer, possession of weapon by a previous offender, and two counts of burglary. He is described as a Black male standing 5-foot-7 and weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Twenty-four-year-old Edwin Soriano-Garcia is wanted on a laundry list of charges, including two counts of stalking, menacing, second-degree arson, motor vehicle theft, second-degree burglary, first-degree trespass, violation of protection order, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, felony menacing, false imprisonment, third-degree assault, second-degree tampering, two counts of violent crime with weapon used, robbery and drug paraphernalia. He’s described as a white male standing 5-foot-5 and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Javonte Thomas, 25, is accused of robbery, second-degree assault, harassment, second-degree trespass and theft. Thomas is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes, and is 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds.

Leah Willaims-Herd, 53, is wanted on a slew of charges, including 14 counts of identity theft, seven counts of forgery, two counts of criminal possession of financial device, three counts of theft, motor vehicle theft, at-risk theft and money laundering. She’s described as white, 5-foot-5, 200 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

