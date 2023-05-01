Leticia Stauch murder trial enters fifth week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Since day one- the trial for the alleged murderer of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch has been filled with testimonies from dozens of people. The first witness to take the stand was Al Stauch, Gannon’s dad.

While on the stand Al said Leticia first explained Gannon’s disappearance by saying a man broke into their home,raped her, and kidnapped Gannon. Al also implied Leticia changed her stories several times.

Two weeks later Letcia’s daughter Harley Hunt took the stand, she was 17-years-old when Stauch was arrested for Gannon’s murder. In 2020 the two drove to Florida in a rental van prosecutors believe gannon’s remains were in a suitcase in that van..

Hunt says she did not believe her mom killed Gannon until just a few months ago.

“I’m still in shock. I defended her for years, and I feel like I’ve been manipulated and lied to,” Hunt said.

In week three 11 News reported on some of the patterns by both the defense and the prosecution. The prosecution asking witnesses if stauch seemed mentally stable during the time of gannon’s death. Those asked said yes.

The defense has seemed to poke holes in the credibility of some of the witnesses with cross examination.

“When was this photo taken? Defense Lawyer Will Cook said. “It was the day before Gannon died. The day before he was killed. It wasn’t a photo of evil or anger. It’s a photo of someone from all accounts of the loving stepmother.”

Last week -a psychologist for prosecution took the stand and discredited Stauch’s claim of having dissociative identity disorder. Stauch claimed she had an alternative- personality, Maria who shot and killed who she thought was an intruder but was Gannon.

The defense will take over once the prosecution rests.

