Former Denver Bronco and CSU Ram loses 2-year-old daughter to tragic accident

FILE PHOTO: Denver Broncos linebacker Zaire Anderson, right, and linebacker Shaquil Barrett sit...
FILE PHOTO: Denver Broncos linebacker Zaire Anderson, right, and linebacker Shaquil Barrett sit on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2016. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)(Ben Margot | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:42 AM MDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (KKTV) - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and people across the country are rallying behind Shaquil Barrett following a tragedy that claimed the life of his 2-year-old daughter.

According to authorities, officers were called to reports that a child had fallen into a swimming pool at Barrett’s home on Sunday.

“The investigation is ongoing,” the police report said. “It is not believed to be suspicious in nature at this time, but a purely accidental and tragic incident.”

The child was Barrett’s 2-year-old daughter and she passed away.

Barrett played football at Colorado State University before he was signed by the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2014. Barrett was part of the Broncos Super Bowl 50 team before going to the Buccaneers in 2019 where he won a second Super Bowl.

“We are heartbroken for Shaq and his family. Please lift them up in their time of need, Ram Nation,” a post by Colorado State Football on social media reads.

The Buccaneers posted the following to Twitter on Sunday:

