Denver police searching for missing 14-year-old
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 8:16 AM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Denver police need the public’s help locating a missing teenager.
Gianna Medina, 14, was reported missing by the police department Monday morning. She’s described as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-1 and weighing 120 pounds. Police did not say when or where she was last seen, just that she was last known to be wearing black jeans and a gray jacket.
If you know where she is, call the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000 and reference case number 23-20842.
