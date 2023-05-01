Colorado Springs business recognized in Washington D.C.

Colorado Springs business recognized at the national level by the U.S. Small Business Association
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 10:40 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs business is representing the community at a national level.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has awarded Mark Stafford, president and CEO of Delta Solutions and Strategies, as the 2023 Small Business Prime Contractor of the Year.

“We’re big proponents of Colorado Springs. We try and do a lot of volunteer work here at the EDC, the Chamber, also volunteering at schools and everything else here in town. So, it’s an honor to get recognized as a Colorado Springs company in Washington D.C.,” said Stafford, explaining it’s an honor to be nominated the Space Force and U.S. Space Command.

Delta Solutions was founded in 2000 in Colorado Springs as a service disabled veteran owned defense support service firm.

The company creates military training products, operations, simulations, and assistant services for the Department of Defense and manages over 46 contracts valued of $370 million.

“It’s a lot of fun. It’s really dynamic and the mission is changing so fast. I just retired from the Space Force, also. Everyone here is really enjoying the growth, the mission, and all the new capabilities,” said Stafford.

