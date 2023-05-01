Bomb squad investigating suspicious package in Colorado Springs Monday afternoon

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs were investigating a suspicious package Monday afternoon.

A concerned viewer reached out to 11 News at 2:30 p.m. because of the law enforcement activity at the Colorado Parks and Wildlife offices near I-25 and Garden of the Gods. The building is located at 4255 Sinton Rd.

Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News they were called out directly by Colorado Parks and Wildlife for concerns tied to the package. The bomb squad was sent to investigate at about 2 p.m. Last time this article was updated, the investigation was ongoing.

As more information becomes available, this article will be updated. The purpose of this article is to inform the public with the latest information tied to a large law enforcement presence.

