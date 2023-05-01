Backcountry skier killed in avalanche near Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - The body of a missing skier was found buried in an avalanche near Breckenridge over the weekend.

Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG) began searching for the skier Saturday afternoon after his girlfriend called 911 to report him missing.

“She said the skier had left to ski a northeast-facing couloir on Bald Mountain (known locally as “Baldy”) that morning and he was not answering calls by the time he was expected back at his car,” SCRG said in a news release.

Flight for Life Colorado conducted an aerial search Saturday evening and spotted an avalanche on the east side of the mountain.

“They ... reported there were no tracks visible in or out of the avalanche debris,” SCRG said. “... Conditions in the area were windy and therefore any tracks could have been covered up at that point.”

The rescue group sent two members on skis for a closer look at the avalanche runout. They did a transceiver search and found the missing skier buried nearly 2 feet under the snow. His body was pulled out and carried off the mountain via toboggan early Sunday morning.

The skier has not been identified at this time. To date, he is the 11th person killed in an avalanche in Colorado for the 2022-2023 season.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center is investigating the incident and expects a full report in the coming days.

“Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” it said.

