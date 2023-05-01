Backcountry skier killed in avalanche near Breckenridge

Per CAIC, this photo is looking down the track of an avalanche that killed a skier on April 29,...
Per CAIC, this photo is looking down the track of an avalanche that killed a skier on April 29, 2023. CAIC says the burial location is out of view behind the rock feature on the left side of the image.(Colorado Avalanche Information Center)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:00 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - The body of a missing skier was found buried in an avalanche near Breckenridge over the weekend.

Summit County Rescue Group (SCRG) began searching for the skier Saturday afternoon after his girlfriend called 911 to report him missing.

“She said the skier had left to ski a northeast-facing couloir on Bald Mountain (known locally as “Baldy”) that morning and he was not answering calls by the time he was expected back at his car,” SCRG said in a news release.

Flight for Life Colorado conducted an aerial search Saturday evening and spotted an avalanche on the east side of the mountain.

“They ... reported there were no tracks visible in or out of the avalanche debris,” SCRG said. “... Conditions in the area were windy and therefore any tracks could have been covered up at that point.”

The rescue group sent two members on skis for a closer look at the avalanche runout. They did a transceiver search and found the missing skier buried nearly 2 feet under the snow. His body was pulled out and carried off the mountain via toboggan early Sunday morning.

The skier has not been identified at this time. To date, he is the 11th person killed in an avalanche in Colorado for the 2022-2023 season.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center is investigating the incident and expects a full report in the coming days.

“Our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased,” it said.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado Springs gun shop owner responds to new Colorado gun laws
Colorado Springs gun shop owner reacts to new Colorado gun laws
Deadly crash S. Carefree and Windward Way 4/30/23
1 dead, 1 rescued by firefighters after speeding car crashed into tree in Colorado Springs
An American flag
Soldier from Colorado Springs killed, along with two others in Alaska helicopter crash
Body found near Tejon bridge
1 person dead, suspect on the run after shooting near Colorado Springs park
N. Academy road work, water main project
Businesses near North Academy will lose water for up to three days, some say they will have to close their doors

Latest News

A senator and prime sponsor for the bill told 11 News that there is currently only one official...
Lawmakers address a decade of destructive fires in Colorado Springs
Showers and storms possible this week
Warm weather continues Monday
Leticia Stauch murder trial to enter fifth week
Leticia Stauch murder trial enters fifth week
Showers and storms possible this week
Spotty showers and storms this week