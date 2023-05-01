Aerosmith coming to Colorado as part of their ‘PEACE OUT’ farewell tour

DENVER (KKTV) - Aerosmith is making a stop in Colorado as part of their “PEACE OUT” farewell tour, according to a post by Ball Arena on Monday.

According to the social media post, tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. for the concert that is scheduled for Nov. 19. Click here to buy tickets.

If you can’t make the Nov. 19 concert in Colorado, there is also a concert scheduled for Nov. 10 in Omaha, Nebraska and one in Salt Lake City, Utah on Nov. 22.

BREAKING NEWS: Aerosmith says, PEACE OUT. The Farewell Tour with The Black Crowes is coming to Ball Arena on November... Posted by Ball Arena on Monday, May 1, 2023

