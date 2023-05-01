2 job fairs this week in Colorado Springs for Great Wolf Lodge and the YMCA

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There will be at least two large job fairs this week in Colorado Springs!

The first one is on May 2 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Great Wolf Lodge.

“With the busy summer season ahead, Great Wolf Lodge Arizona will be hosting an in-person job fair on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 from 11a.m. - 7:00p.m.,” part of a news release from Great Wolf Lodge reads. “A variety of positions are available including Entertainment Ambassador, Culinary Lead, Lifeguard, Security Attendant and more. Walk-ins welcome or text GWLCO to 25000 to schedule an interview time! Tuesday, May 2, 2023, will mark a national hiring effort for Great Wolf Lodge Resorts, Inc., as hiring fairs will take place across all 19 lodges in North America in hopes to fill over 1,000 positions across the portfolio.”

The Great Wolf Lodge job fair is at 9494 Federal Dr., click here to register.

A second job fair is being held by the YMCA this week in Colorado Springs on May 6. The YMCA job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as they look to fill positions including Lifeguards, Personal Trainers, Wellness Attendants, Membership, Sports, Summer Day Camp, and more.

“Our staff members are a valuable part of the Y and Saturday will be a great time to come out and see if you would like to work for the Y. We have part-time and full-time positions available and staff will be on hand to answer any questions, conduct an interview and get you started on your YMCA career journey”, said Theresa Johnson, EVP & Chief Operating Officer.

The YMCA job fair is taking place at the southeast location at 2190 Jet Wing Dr. Click here for more information.

