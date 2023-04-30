Three killed, one injured in helicopter crash in Alaska, one killed from Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News is learning the names of the three soldiers that lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Healy, Alaska Thursday.

One of the soldiers killed is from Colorado Springs. He has been identified is 28-year-old Kyle McKenna. Fort Wainwright is providing more details on what happened.

The helicopters they were riding on were returning to Fort Wainwright from a training mission in the Donnelly Training area over Alaska. They collided in flight about 50 miles east of Healy during a military training exercise. The Safety Investigation Team from the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center in Alabama will lead this safety investigation.

Lt. Col. Matthew C. Carlsen, the 1-25th AB Commander says in a statement, “The battalion is devastated and mourning the loss of three of our best. Our loss, however, cannot be compared to the suffering and loss which the family members of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Chris Eramo, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kyle McKenna and Warrant Officer 1 Stewart “Stew” Wayment are experiencing.”

Lt. Col. Carlsen goes on to say, “The entire team has come together to focus our thoughts, prayers, and actions to provide and sustain them with whatever comfort and support they need at this time, and I promise that this will continue long into the future. Our mission now is to focus on the families, the survivors and to honor and cherish their memories. Chris, Kyle, and Stew will forever be ‘Little Bears,’ ‘Vikings,’ and ‘ToughOnes’ of the Arctic Attack.”

The other two soldiers killed in the crash are 39-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Robert Eramo of Oneonta, New York and 32-year-old Warrant Officer 1 Stewart Duane Wayment, 32, of North Logan, Utah.

A fourth soldier survived the crash and the military says he is in stable condition. A photo of McKenna and the other two soldiers has not been released at this time.

