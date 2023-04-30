Property owner chases trespasser, leading to crash in Springs neighborhood

The property owner's vehicle after it crashed at Willamette and Alexander.
The property owner's vehicle after it crashed at Willamette and Alexander.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 12:22 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A chase led to a two-car wreck in the Knob Hill neighborhood mid-Sunday morning.

Police tell 11 News the incident started when a man discovered someone trespassing on his property in the area of Prairie and Platte. The suspect jumped in his truck, and the property owner followed in own his vehicle, chasing after until both men crashed nearly half a mile away at Willamette and Alexander.

According to our reporter on scene, the suspect’s truck had significant damage to the passenger side, while the property owner’s car had substantial front-end damage. Neither man was hurt in the crash, and the suspect had a dog with him that was also unharmed.

The suspect was served and released on scene. It’s not clear what charges he faces.

Police have not released any further information on the incident. We will update if we learn more.

