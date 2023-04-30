Police investigating a dead body shot multiple times south of downtown Colorado Springs

One person is dead after a shooting at a local park and the suspect has not yet been caught. This happened near dorchester park by the Tejon bridge.
By Jared Dean
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 10:49 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after a shooting at a local park and the suspect has not yet been caught. This happened near dorchester park by the Tejon bridge which is just south of downtown Colorado Springs.

Police say they believe the conflict was between two people. They add that they do not have an ID on the shooter or the victim. The suspect is still at large as of 10 p.m. Saturday night.

The body was found on the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail. Police say the man was dead when units arrived shortly after 7:15 Saturday night.

