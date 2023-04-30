Colorado Springs gun shop owner reacts to new Colorado gun laws

Four bills in were signed by Governor Jared Polis. Three of these new laws impact the purchasing process of buying a firearm.
By Jared Dean
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
One law will change the age to purchase a firearm from 18 to 21. Another increases who can petition for extreme protection orders.The other would instill a minimum three day waiting period before the delivery of a purchased firearm. Governor polis says these laws are in an effort to make colorado communities safer.

“We’re building on our work to make Colorado safer, by ensuring that we’re not only keeping our community safe, but we’re also acting to reduce gun violence,” Polis said.

However Paul Paradis, the owner of Paradise Sales, a gun shop in Colorado Springs thinks these laws are not going to change anything. He adds that the new laws will prevent the right people from getting guns and that they are unconstitutional.

“They’re not going to stop criminals it’s going to make it more expensive and time consuming for the consumer and it’s going to slow people that are really in need to have a firearm from getting one,” Paradis said.

The governor’s office says the new laws are building upon earlier legislation signed last year.

