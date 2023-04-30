Businesses near North Academy will lose water for up to three days, some say they will have to close their doors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Starting May 2, several homes and businesses will be without water as Colorado Spring Utilities crews begin major work. They are replacing several water valves along North Academy between Maizeland and Austin Bluffs May 2 through May 4.

Some residents and business will be without water for three days, while others will lose water for 24 hours.

Utilities said they are going to work 24 hours a day to get the project done as quickly as possible, but there will still be impacts to the surrounding areas.

Businesses near Austin Bluffs and North Academy will lose their water for three days, forcing some to close their doors during the work.

“A couple of days ago, my landlord just showed up and he just dropped it here and said, ‘Hey, you guys have to close down May 2 through May 4,’” said Leo Cha, the manager at San Chang House.

“We were told that we are just going to have to get one of those 10 gallon jugs and just flush it with that. So, I’m not gonna be using the bathroom as often as we may have otherwise use the restrooms. I guess our property managers are going to reimburse us for the water,” said Zack Demco, the assistant manager at Fleet Feet.

Cha is planning to close San Chang House’s doors for three days. This comes as they are trying to rebound from the financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our impact after COVID is kind of different. you know we used to fill out all of these tables. but not anymore,” said Cha.

Demco said they will be able to stay open, but navigating the detours and traffic will be an obstacle for customers.

“I hope it’s quick. They said three days, let’s make it two,” said Demco.

Colorado Springs Utilities said the project is to increase water system reliability after a large water main break in 2021.

The work at North Academy is just phase one of three that will take place from now through 2025.

Utilities adds that unexpected water outages may happen throughout the week.

