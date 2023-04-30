1 dead after speeding car crashed into tree in Colorado Springs
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:07 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after a crash.
Around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the area of S. Carefree and Windward Way to a single car crash. Officers found the driver dead on scene inside the car, while the passenger was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say the car was speeding westbound on S. Carefree, when the driver lost control and hit a tree.
The driver has not yet been identified. We will update this article as we learn more.
