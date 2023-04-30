1 dead after speeding car crashed into tree in Colorado Springs

Deadly crash S. Carefree and Windward Way 4/30/23
Deadly crash S. Carefree and Windward Way 4/30/23(KKTV/Vernon Jewell)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:07 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after a crash.

Around 12:15 a.m. Sunday, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the area of S. Carefree and Windward Way to a single car crash. Officers found the driver dead on scene inside the car, while the passenger was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the car was speeding westbound on S. Carefree, when the driver lost control and hit a tree.

The driver has not yet been identified. We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D-11 administrative building.
Student with multiple arrest warrants taken into custody at D-11 school with loaded handgun
In-N-Out location in Colorado.
Another In-N-Out opens in Colorado Friday
The suspect was reportedly uncooperative with authorities and hid behind a vehicle.
One suspect is in police custody after alleged home invasion in Colorado Springs
We will update this article as we learn more.
I-25 back open after suspected DUI crash shutdown area for hours
Debris from SpaceX's Crew-5 Dragon spotted from Colorado 4/27/23.
Lights and explosion in the sky spotted from Colorado Thursday morning explained

Latest News

Colorado Springs gun shop owner responds to new Colorado gun laws
Colorado Springs gun shop owner reacts to new Colorado gun laws
Body found near Tejon bridge
Police investigating a dead body shot multiple times south of downtown Colorado Springs
Nice Sunday... storms this week?
Nice weather for Sunday!
Family and community members came together this afternoon, asking for transparency.
‘This needs to stop, we have to do better:’ Community members call for police transparency after Colorado Springs mall shooting