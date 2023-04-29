Student with multiple warrants arrested at D-11 school with loaded handgun

D-11 administrative building.
D-11 administrative building.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:11 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a student with multiple warrants was arrested at a D-11 school with a loaded handgun.

On Friday afternoon, the school resource officers at Roy J Wasson Campus in District 11 was notified that a student with multiple arrest warrants was believed to be around campus. Police did not say what the arrest warrants were for.

Police say the security team and SRO found the student with a loaded handgun, and detained him. The student, who has not been identified, was taken into custody.

District 11 said in a statement: “Colorado Springs School District 11 has a strong working relationship with the Colorado Springs Police Department and local law enforcement. The situation at the Roy J. Wasson Academic Campus is an example of why this relationship is so important. The safety processes we have in place worked, an individual was apprehended, and students and staff remained safe. We are thankful our teams work together to enforce the safety measures we’ve established and continue to practice.”

There were no threats made toward students or staff. We will update this article as we learn more.

