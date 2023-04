COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police have closed all lanes of southbound I-25 at Fillmore Street due to a crash.

Our crew on scene says two vehicles are involved.

Southbound I-25 shut down at Fillmore for crash. Please use alternate routes. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) April 29, 2023

Traffic is being diverted onto Fillmore.

Details are very limited. This article will be updated.

