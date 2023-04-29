President Biden to speak at U.S. Air Force Academy commencement

President Joe Biden speaks during an event to present the Commander-in-Chief's trophy to the...
President Joe Biden speaks during an event to present the Commander-in-Chief's trophy to the Air Force Academy in the East Room of the White House, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Spencer Hansen
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:16 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - President Joe Biden says he will speak at the United State Air Force Academy’s commencement in June.

The President made the announcement Friday while presenting the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy to the Air Force Falcons football team in a ceremony at the White House.

“In a few weeks, I’ll be headed to your home turf for commencement. You’re going to get stuck with me being your commencement speaker,” joked the President.

USAFA’s graduation ceremony will take place on June 1st at Falcon Stadium. Gates will open to the public at 6:30 a.m., with the ceremony beginning at 9:30 a.m. There will be performances by the Cadet Honor Guard, as well as the famous Thunderbirds flyover.

Tickets are required for the ceremony. To For more information on the day’s events, click here.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris from SpaceX's Crew-5 Dragon spotted from Colorado 4/27/23.
Lights and explosion in the sky spotted from Colorado Thursday morning explained
Company leaders say they have alerted Colorado Springs Police to every crime committed on-site....
Colorado Springs butcher shop calls out local law enforcement
A police car sits in the intersection of Barnes and Powers, where a police chase ended Thursday...
Suspects on the run following police chase in east Colorado Springs
Parker Police report that El Paso County Deputy Kevin Sypher was last seen in Parker on the...
Authorities searching for missing El Paso County Deputy
Alexa Bartell
3 teens arrested in connection to death of Colorado woman killed by rock thrown at car

Latest News

Police are responding to a crash on I-25 near Fillmore Street. All southbound lanes are closed.
Southbound I-25 reopens after crash near Fillmore on ramp
Colorado Springs Firefighters were able to put out a fire on the first floor of the former St....
Firefighters quickly put out fire at former St. Francis Hosptial building
60 years later, clean drinking water is coming to parts of Southern Colorado
WATCH: 60 years later, clean drinking water is coming to parts of Southern Colorado
Stauch is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity, as her defense team alludes to her having...
WATCH: Letecia Stauch says her alter-personality killed her stepson