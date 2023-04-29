President Biden to speak at U.S. Air Force Academy commencement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - President Joe Biden says he will speak at the United State Air Force Academy’s commencement in June.

The President made the announcement Friday while presenting the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy to the Air Force Falcons football team in a ceremony at the White House.

“In a few weeks, I’ll be headed to your home turf for commencement. You’re going to get stuck with me being your commencement speaker,” joked the President.

USAFA’s graduation ceremony will take place on June 1st at Falcon Stadium. Gates will open to the public at 6:30 a.m., with the ceremony beginning at 9:30 a.m. There will be performances by the Cadet Honor Guard, as well as the famous Thunderbirds flyover.

Tickets are required for the ceremony.

