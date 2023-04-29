One suspect is in police custody after alleged home invasion in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police tell 11 News they got a call before noon Saturday regarding an alleged home invasion on 300 Gahart Dr., Colorado Springs.

Police arrived on the scene and told 11 News they found the suspect, a 30-year-old man, fleeing the scene, armed with a gun, and barricaded behind an outside vehicle. The suspect was reportedly uncooperative with authorities. However, no tactical units were called to the scene.

Police also said a child and an adult were inside the apartment during the alleged home invasion. Authorities said both individuals are safe with no injuries.

Police said the suspect is in custody after being tased. The suspect is set to face multiple felony charges.

No injuries were reported.

11 News will update this article as we learn more.

