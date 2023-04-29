Nice weather for Sunday!

SUNDAY: A spotty storm is possible around Woodland Park Sunday afternoon... but most everyone else should stay dry. Temps get into the 60s and 70s! Enjoy!

NEXT WEEK: The warming trend continues with 60s and 70s for most. We’ll be keeping an eye on some afternoon storm chances for next week. It is not looking like a washout, but we will be watching. Those storm chances will increase by Tuesday. Even if we see a few storms off and on after Monday, the mornings will be dry. So, if you need to get outside and not deal with any rain, do so in the mornings, as they will be nice.

