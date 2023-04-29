Governor Jared Polis signs four gun bills into Colorado law

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple gun-related measures are now law in Colorado. Each was just signed by Governor Jared Polis Friday.

Within a matter of hours, the governor and the state were facing a lawsuit, over two of those bills. The governor’s office is calling all four laws an important step to making Colorado communities safer.

“Coloradans deserve to be safe in our communities in our schools in our grocery stores night clubs everywhere in between,” Polis said.

One raises the minimum age to purchase a gun from 18 to 21. One puts a minimum three day waiting period before delivery of a purchased gun. Another expands the list of who can ask for an ‘extreme risk protection order’. To include health care providers, district attorneys and more. A fourth new law will repeal a current law barring victims from taking legal action against firearm manufacturers in certain cases.

“In Colorado we lead with data, we lead with common sense that delivers meaningful results of the people we serve,” Polis said. “These bills are reflection of that work and they will make Colorado safer.”

The director of the Rocky Mountain Gun Owners group Taylor Rhodes says he believes they’re unconstitutional.

“This is not about keeping our community safe this is about disarming each and every single Colorado one step a time,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes calls the waiting period and the new age requirement a direct infringement of the Second Amendment.

“You can vote you can send someone to jail for life on the jury you can own property and you could even be drafted into the military but you can’t go out and purchase a basic hunting rifle that’s ridiculous,” Rhodes said.

We reached out to the governor’s office about the lawsuit filed by Rocky Mountain Gun O wners. A spokesperson says they do not comment on pending litigation and stand by their statements from earlier today.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.