Firefighters quickly put out fire at former St. Francis Hosptial building

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews with the Colorado Springs Fire Department moved quickly to put out a fire inside the former St. Francis Hospital building off of East Pikes Peak Avenue around 6:00 p.m. Friday evening.

The response prompted first responders to shut down traffic on South Prospect Street at Pikes Peak Avenue to allow for fire crews to set up.

According to CSFD, the fire was on the first floor of the abandoned building. Firefighters arrived on scene and reportedly had the fire out within 5 minutes of the call.

CSFD says no injures were reported, and that a cause is under investigation.

