Firefighters quickly put out fire at former St. Francis Hosptial building

Colorado Springs Firefighters were able to put out a fire on the first floor of the former St....
Colorado Springs Firefighters were able to put out a fire on the first floor of the former St. Francis Hospital building within minutes of it being reported.(Jared Dean)
By Spencer Hansen
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:18 PM MDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews with the Colorado Springs Fire Department moved quickly to put out a fire inside the former St. Francis Hospital building off of East Pikes Peak Avenue around 6:00 p.m. Friday evening.

The response prompted first responders to shut down traffic on South Prospect Street at Pikes Peak Avenue to allow for fire crews to set up.

According to CSFD, the fire was on the first floor of the abandoned building. Firefighters arrived on scene and reportedly had the fire out within 5 minutes of the call.

CSFD says no injures were reported, and that a cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris from SpaceX's Crew-5 Dragon spotted from Colorado 4/27/23.
Lights and explosion in the sky spotted from Colorado Thursday morning explained
Company leaders say they have alerted Colorado Springs Police to every crime committed on-site....
Colorado Springs butcher shop calls out local law enforcement
A police car sits in the intersection of Barnes and Powers, where a police chase ended Thursday...
Suspects on the run following police chase in east Colorado Springs
Parker Police report that El Paso County Deputy Kevin Sypher was last seen in Parker on the...
Authorities searching for missing El Paso County Deputy
Alexa Bartell
3 teens arrested in connection to death of Colorado woman killed by rock thrown at car

Latest News

60 years later, clean drinking water is coming to parts of Southern Colorado
WATCH: 60 years later, clean drinking water is coming to parts of Southern Colorado
Stauch is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity, as her defense team alludes to her having...
WATCH: Letecia Stauch says her alter-personality killed her stepson
Great weekend... storms next week?
Warmer Weekend!
A groundbreaking ceremony was held Friday for the Arkansas Valley Conduit project, east of...
60 years later, clean drinking water is coming to parts of Southern Colorado