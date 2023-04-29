Couple cashes in $109,000 lottery ticket on anniversary

A lucky couple celebrated their anniversary at Kentucky Lottery headquarters.
A lucky couple celebrated their anniversary at Kentucky Lottery headquarters.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Julia Huffman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:23 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A Kentucky couple celebrated their wedding anniversary by cashing in a winning lottery ticket on Monday.

WAVE reports Diane and Charlie Laue celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary by visiting the Kentucky Lottery headquarters to claim their $109,000 lottery prize.

Officials with the Kentucky Lottery said Diane Laue was sitting at her computer last Friday buying her Powerball and Mega Millions tickets for the week when she wagered $5 three separate times on the Celtic Coins Jackpot Instant Play game.

And the third game hit the $109,707 jackpot.

“I just shook,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Charlie Laue added, “She was screaming from the house.”

The two received a check for $78,440.55 after taxes and told officials they plan to take trips to Hawaii and Paris.

“We’re just a retired couple looking to travel,” Diane Laue said. “This is a godsend.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris from SpaceX's Crew-5 Dragon spotted from Colorado 4/27/23.
Lights and explosion in the sky spotted from Colorado Thursday morning explained
In-N-Out location in Colorado.
Another In-N-Out opens in Colorado Friday
Parker Police report that El Paso County Deputy Kevin Sypher was last seen in Parker on the...
Authorities searching for missing El Paso County Deputy
Gannon Stauch
WATCH LATEST: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
Company leaders say they have alerted Colorado Springs Police to every crime committed on-site....
Colorado Springs butcher shop calls out local law enforcement

Latest News

The Stone of Destiny is seen during a welcome ceremony ahead of the coronation of Britain's...
Details revealed about King Charles III’s coronation service
Ana Angeles Leon, 25
Mother arrested for leaving children home alone to go to gym, police say
Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
Police: Man kills 5 in Texas after family complained about gunfire
A look at how your drive may be impacted by road work in Colorado Springs next week