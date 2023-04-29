1 person, several pets out of their homes after house fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person and several pets are out of their homes after a house fire.

Around 4:45 a.m. Saturday, Colorado Springs firefighters responded within five minutes to Jefferson Street, near the Patty Jewett Golf Course, to a house fire and quickly controlled the fire.

One person is out of their home due to damage. Firefighters were able to rescue two pets, but are still looking for one other animal.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. We will update this article as we learn more.

