1 person, several pets out of their homes after house fire

House fire on Jefferson Street 4/29/2023
House fire on Jefferson Street 4/29/2023(KKTV/Vernon Jewell)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:05 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person and several pets are out of their homes after a house fire.

Around 4:45 a.m. Saturday, Colorado Springs firefighters responded within five minutes to Jefferson Street, near the Patty Jewett Golf Course, to a house fire and quickly controlled the fire.

One person is out of their home due to damage. Firefighters were able to rescue two pets, but are still looking for one other animal.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. We will update this article as we learn more.

