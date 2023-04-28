WATCH: Wildlife officer rescues elk stuck in swing in northern Colorado
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:27 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ESTES PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A wildlife officer in northern Colorado came to the rescue after one elk got a little tied up outside of Estes Park.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) shared video Wednesday of the rescue. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the elk was stuck in a swing, and the officer had to soothe the animal and extract the antlers from the ropes.
Officials said they are unsure how long the elk was trapped. The full video of the rescue can be viewed in the Tweet at the bottom of this article.
