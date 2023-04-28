WATCH: Wildlife officer rescues elk stuck in swing in northern Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared video of a wildlife officer rescuing an elk from a swing.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared video of a wildlife officer rescuing an elk from a swing.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:27 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - A wildlife officer in northern Colorado came to the rescue after one elk got a little tied up outside of Estes Park.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) shared video Wednesday of the rescue. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the elk was stuck in a swing, and the officer had to soothe the animal and extract the antlers from the ropes.

Officials said they are unsure how long the elk was trapped. The full video of the rescue can be viewed in the Tweet at the bottom of this article.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Debris from SpaceX's Crew-5 Dragon spotted from Colorado 4/27/23.
Lights and explosion in the sky spotted from Colorado Thursday morning explained
Company leaders say they have alerted Colorado Springs Police to every crime committed on-site....
Colorado Springs butcher shop calls out local law enforcement
A police car sits in the intersection of Barnes and Powers, where a police chase ended Thursday...
Suspects on the run following police chase in east Colorado Springs
Alexa Bartell
3 teens arrested in connection to death of Colorado woman killed by rock thrown at car
D-70 in Pueblo County
D-70 in Pueblo County announces internal investigation with multiple people on leave

Latest News

School bomb threat
Authorities investigate bomb threat at a Colorado high school in Douglas County
Great weekend... storms next week?
Great weekend... storms next week?
The Colorado Bureau of investigation shared an updated list of the agency's most wanted sex...
Colorado Bureau of Investigation shares list of 100 most wanted sex offenders
Salida with some of her "pawtients."
New therapy dog making ‘pawsitive’ impact at Children’s Hospital Colorado Springs