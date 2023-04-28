Vehicle catches fire as DUI suspect attempts to flee Colorado Springs police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested Thursday night after the vehicle he was driving caught fire when he tried to flee from Colorado Springs police.

Officers said they were dispatched to the area of Parkmoor Village Drive and North Academy Boulevard at 11:12 p.m. on reports of a DUI driver in the area. When they arrived on scene, officers found a male driver and female passenger slumped over and observed drug paraphernalia and narcotics in the vehicle.

Officers blocked in the vehicle using marked cars, and when the driver, Dionicio Martinez, woke up, he tried to push through the block. Police said Martinez was unable to break free and the tires on his vehicle spun until it eventually caught on fire and mechanically failed.

Martinez fled on foot but was taken into custody without further incident. According to police, no one was injured.

