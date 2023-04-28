Park rangers stress safety ahead of boating season in Colorado following deadliest year on the water

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - As boating season approaches, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) wants to make sure people are being as safe as possible as they prepare to get back on the water.

According to CPW, 2022 was the deadliest year on the water on record in Colorado, with 40 water-related fatalities statewide. Eight of those occurred at Lake Pueblo State Park, and five of those eight were boating-related.

A majority of the deaths at Lake Pueblo last year were drownings where the person did not have a personal flotation device. Park ranger Erin Steinman told 11 News that the biggest thing those with CPW want to stress about boating safety is following life jacket regulations.

“The majority of the fatalities around the state and at Lake Pueblo are related to not having life jackets, or the proper number of life jackets, or the proper fit of life jackets,” Steinman said.

Children under 13 should wear their life jackets the entire time they’re on a boat, and everyone else should have one available somewhere on the boat. Steinman also stressed checking that the boat is in working condition and all safety equipment is functional and squared away before heading out on the water.

When it comes to drinking and boating, Steinman said to make sure you have a designated sober driver for both the boat and the drive home. Boating under the influence is something rangers on the water monitor and can issue citations for, just like driving under the influence.

Other “no tolerance tickets” Steinman said rangers will issue are for kids not wearing life jackets, reckless boating and operational violations, like causing wake in “no wake” zones.

Another thing to keep in mind is sharing the water with other boats as well as people who aren’t boating.

“This lake gets extremely crowded, especially on weekends and holidays in the summer, so there’s a ton of jet skiers, there’s also paddle boarders and kayakers out there as well that might be a little bit more difficult to see on a boat especially if you’re going pretty fast,” Steinman said. She also emphasized the presence of swimmers in the water, who made up the three non-boating deaths at Lake Pueblo in 2022.

More information about boating safety from CPW can be found here.

