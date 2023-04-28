Officers seize more than 150 grams of fentanyl from Trinidad home

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - Officers arrested a man Thursday after seizing more than 150 grams of fentanyl from a Trinidad home.

Trinidad police executed a search warrant at a home on San Luis Avenue, where they said they found 158 grams of fentanyl, over $7,000 cash and a firearm. Two adults and one child were in the home. One of the adults was questioned and released on scene, and the child was left in her custody.

The other adult, Nicholas Gonzales, was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to distribute, special offender, unlawful possession and child abuse. He was booked into the Las Animas County Detention Center and is being held on a $50,000 cash only bond.

