Motorcyclist dead following crash in Broadmoor area of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A motorcyclist is dead following a crash Thursday afternoon in the Broadmoor area of Colorado Springs.

Police said they were dispatched to the area of 8th Street and Oxford Lane just after 3:15 p.m. regarding a crash involving a pick-up truck and a motorcycle. Medical personnel determined that the motorcyclist had died on scene from his injuries.

When CSPD’s Major Crash Team responded, officers on scene determined that the motorcycle was traveling north on 8th Street while the pickup truck was crossing the street, and the motorcycle struck the truck’s passenger side. The investigation is still ongoing, but officials say speed is being investigated as a possible factor.

As of this article’s last update, the identity of the motorcyclist had not yet been released.

