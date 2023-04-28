Lights in the sky Thursday night came from SpaceX spacecraft

The end of the spacecraft reentered the atmosphere at 17,000 MPH. One man tells 11 News not only did he see the lights, he says he heard an explosion.
By Jared Dean
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:52 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
“It kind of scared me and I thought it was a plane at first like shrapnel from a plane,” Monta Vista resident Mario Sanchez said.

Sanchez is one of several people who saw and heard the pieces of the SpaceX spacecraft reenter earth’s atmosphere.

“This was like a once in a lifetime experience,” Sanchez said.

SpaceX says it was piece of the Crew-5 Dragon. Its crew spent months on a mission to the international space station. The crew recently returned. SpaceX says part of the crew-5 dragon. Called the “trunk” took a while longer.

After being in orbit for over a month, the reentry was spotted by several people in our viewing area as the trunk broke apart.

Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Center for Astrophysics, Harvard and Smithsonian says because of the speed and heat of the debris most of it likely disintegrated before reaching the surface.

“For something like this you know like dragon some of this stuff might reach the ground but again it’s going so fast that it’s going to reach the ground hundreds of miles further along from when you see it,” McDowell said.

Sanchez tells 11 News he was out looking at the stars with his family and could feel the explosion.

“Last night it was a moment meant to be,” Sanchez said.

