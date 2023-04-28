King Soopers saves nearly 20 million pounds of produce from landfill

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to Feeding America, nearly 40% of all food in the United States goes to waste.

To curb their contribution to food waste, King Sooper stores initiated a sustainability program.

“We’re committed to our Zero Hunger, Zero Waste efforts. As you can imagine, across our stores, we work with a lot of organic materials, so in produce, our meet department, bakeries, floral departments, there’s a lot of items that could possibly end up in the landfill.” explained Jessica Trowbridge, Corporate Affairs Manager, King Soopers and City Market.

How the program works is employees perform fresh walks through the store and pull any products that have already been markdown.

What can’t be donated, is sent off to a third party company who returns the organic materials in the form of compost that is then sold in the stores.

“So, it’s a full life cycle.” said Trowbridge. “We’ve been doing this program for a long time. We’ve been committed to our Zero Hunger, Zero Waste program and just making sure that we’re being a responsible retailer and a good steward of the environment.”

In 2022, the program kept 19.8 million pounds of produce from the landfill across all 125 participating stores.

