Colorado lawyers reveal criminal background of Las Animas deputy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Lawyers have released court records about the two Las Animas County sheriff’s deputies who allegedly tased a man 35 times.

According to the records released by the attorneys for the victim, Lieutenant Henry Trujillo has a history of criminal convictions, restraining orders, and complaints against him.

Those court records show Trujillo was forced to resign from the Las Animas Sheriff’s office in 2009, only to be later rehired and promoted.

The press release from Mehr Law, representing Kenneth Espinoza, outlines three decades of alleged criminal behavior and alleged neglect by Deputy Trujillo.

This case has been developing since last year following the tasing of Espinoza at a traffic stop. Lawyers say Trujillo’s criminal past has continued since his rehiring at the sheriff’s office.

According to the released records, Trujillo was convicted of criminal charges in 1998, 2006, and 2009. All four incidents occurred in Las Animas County and included charges of harassment, fighting in public, and disorderly conduct. Espinoza’s lawyers also say Trujillo has five different restraining orders against him- two of which allege domestic abuse.

“It’s just kind of reflective of a culture that when you put all of these pieces together, all of these things that they knew or should’ve known about on the department level that they just let slide,” Kenneth Espinoza’s Attorney, Kevin Mehr, said. “And there’s got to be better accountability.”

11 News reached out to Las Animas County Sheriff’s office for comment but were told they are unavailable to comment.

On Monday, Las Animas Sheriff Derek Navarette told 11 News Espinoza was only tased once. This is according to data taken from the tasers.

The Sheriff’s Office also says Espinoza was not struck by either officer.

According to court records, Espinoza faced charges of resisting arrest and assault on a peace officer. The charges were dropped in December.

Attorneys for Espinoza tell 11 News they plan to file a civil suit against the sheriff’s office.

Espinoza’s lawyers also say Trujillo had just settled a federal excessive force lawsuit 12 days before Espinoza.

“That Lieutenant Trujillo was an imminent threat to the life, safety, and health of the protected person,” Mehr said. “I mean, that’s as straightforward as it can be. And that’s incredibly alarming that someone like that was allowed to continue as a police officer during that period of time.”

