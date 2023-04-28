Colorado Bureau of Investigation shares list of 100 most wanted sex offenders

The Colorado Bureau of investigation shared an updated list of the agency's most wanted sex...
The Colorado Bureau of investigation shared an updated list of the agency's most wanted sex offenders on April 28, 2023.(Colorado Bureau of Investigation)
By Lauren Watson
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:54 AM MDT
COLORADO (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) shared a list of the agency’s 100 most wanted sex offenders across the state on Friday, including several offenders from Southern Colorado.

More than 20 offenders on the list are wanted out of Colorado Springs, El Paso County, Pueblo County and other surrounding areas frequently covered by 11 News. These offenders are wanted on convictions of sexual assault and exploitation of children, lewd exposure and indecency with a child, to name a few.

Of the 100 total on the list, four had been located as of Friday. CBI officials asked anyone who recognizes someone on the list to call (303) 239-5732 or email CDPS_CBI_FugitiveTips@state.co.us.

The top four most wanted offenders are pictured at the top of this article. A full list of the offenders across the state can be found here.

