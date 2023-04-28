Authorities searching for missing El Paso County Deputy

PARKER, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating one of their deputies that went missing Thursday morning in Douglas County.

According to the Parker Police Department, El Paso County Deputy Kevin Sypher was last seen in the 8400 block of Sandreed Circle in northern Parker, just off of Jordan Road. He was wearing a grey hoodie and jeans, and was carrying two trash bags.

Police say that Sypher is 6′2″ tall, with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information into his whereabouts is asked to call Parker Police at (303) 841-9800.

This is a developing story. Please stick with 11 News for any updates.

