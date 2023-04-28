Authorities investigate bomb threat at a Colorado high school in Douglas County

School bomb threat
School bomb threat(MGN / Phil Roeder / CC BY 2.0)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:49 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado high school was evacuated on Friday because of a bomb threat.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced they were searching Chaparral High School at about 12:45 p.m. The school is between E470 and Lincoln Avenue and east of S. Chambers Road.

“Students have been evacuated and are gathered in the parking lots,” the sheriff’s office posted to Twitter. “Early dismissal at 1:15pm. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing situation.”

As more information becomes available, this article will be updated.

