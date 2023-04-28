Another In-N-Out opens in Colorado Friday

The In-n-Out in Colorado Springs is located near Interquest and Voyager in the north part of...
In-N-Out location in Colorado.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:11 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - In-N-Out continues to grow in Colorado after a new location opened in Denver on Friday!

The California-based fast-food restaurant opened its first location in 1948 in California. The chain has since expanded to Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado. The newest Colorado location sits at 4597 N. Central Park Blvd. on the northeast side of the city near I-70 and Central Park Boulevard. According to a news release, the new location will employ about 80 people with a starting wage of $20 per hour.

All In-N-Out Burger locations are open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

There are two In-N-Out locations in Colorado Springs at 1840 Democracy Pt. and 2895 New Center Pt.

