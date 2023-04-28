60 years later, clean drinking water is coming to parts of Southern Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A significant project to provide safe, reliable drinking water to parts of Southern Colorado is now underway.

Friday’s groundbreaking ceremony was held for the Arkansas Valley Conduit project East of Pueblo.

This project was first authorized nearly 60 years ago. It was known then as the Fryingpan-Arkansas Project Act, signed in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy. But it was never constructed because the communities could not afford one hundred percent of the costs.

Now AVC is all about bringing clean drinking water to Southeastern Colorado and providing long-term municipal and industrial water supply. For more than 60 years, these communities have relied on groundwater supplies. Some sources are contaminated with naturally occurring radionuclides, selenium, salts, nitrates, and other harmful materials.

The project is estimated to be around 500 to 600 million dollars in today’s currency. Money from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and state and local funding will be used to fund the project.

Once finished, the clean water will reach more than 50,000 people in 40 different communities.

Crews will build a pipeline from the Pueblo Reservoir to deliver the water to Lamar and Eads. The 230 miles of pipeline will flow by gravity, except for one pumping station that will bring water to Eads.

Project leaders say this project will create unity during climate change, drought, and contaminated water.

“They will have access to clean drinking water, and they’ve been somewhat forgotten to this point, and this symbolizes that everybody deserves access to clean drinking water,” the Director of The Colorado Conservation Board, Rebecca Mitchell, said.

The project is expected to be completed in five to seven years.

But it depends on the federal government providing 500 million dollars to fund the project.

Construction and operation will also create jobs for many locals within those years.

Mitchell also said clean drinking water should be available to everyone.

“When you think about clean water and clean water access, across not only in the state but across the country, this is an example project of how to move forward,” Mitchell said.

