Suspects on the run following police chase in east Colorado Springs

A police car sits in the intersection of Barnes and Powers, where a police chase ended Thursday morning after the suspect vehicle crashed. Police tell 11 News an unknown number of suspects ran from the wrecked the vehicle.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:21 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is in custody and two others at large following a shooting turned police chase overnight.

Police tell 11 News the episode started with a 911 call at 12:30 a.m. Thursday regarding people shooting at an apartment complex a few blocks west of the Citadel Mall. When officers got to the Pinewood Apartments off Dale and Arrawanna, they found that a number of rounds went into homes, but no residents were hit.

The suspects were long gone from the scene, but a short time later, officers spotted their vehicle and a car chase began. The suspects led police to Powers and Barnes before crashing their car in the intersection. Officers were able to take one person into custody, but two suspects were able to run from the vehicle and remain on the loose as of 4:50 a.m. Thursday.

At one point, police were searching for the suspect(s) in a construction zone near the crash site, both on foot and with drones.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update as we learn more.

