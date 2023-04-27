Lights in the sky spotted from Colorado Thursday morning explained

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people started reaching out to KKTV 11 News Thursday morning after they noticed lights in the sky southeast of Colorado Springs.

Video shared with 11 News shot by Mario Sanchez in the Monte Vista area at about 2:52 a.m. on Thursday shows multiple lights that appear to be objects falling from a far distance. Mario explained her heard a “loud explosion.”

Astrophysicist Dr. Jonathan McDowell at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics explained what the lights were on Twitter:

On Mar 12 the @SpaceX Crew-5 Dragon jettisoned its trunk section into a 300 x 410 km orbit. The trunk, object 55840, made an uncontrolled reentry last night at 0852 UTC = 0252 MDT = 0152 MST on a track from Phoenix to Colorado Springs. The reentry breakup was widely seen. pic.twitter.com/I1Ill9TNEP — Jonathan McDowell (@planet4589) April 27, 2023

KKTV 11 News has also reached out to SpaceX for comment.

