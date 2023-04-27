Lights in the sky spotted from Colorado Thursday morning explained
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:40 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people started reaching out to KKTV 11 News Thursday morning after they noticed lights in the sky southeast of Colorado Springs.
Video shared with 11 News shot by Mario Sanchez in the Monte Vista area at about 2:52 a.m. on Thursday shows multiple lights that appear to be objects falling from a far distance. Mario explained her heard a “loud explosion.”
Astrophysicist Dr. Jonathan McDowell at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics explained what the lights were on Twitter:
KKTV 11 News has also reached out to SpaceX for comment.
