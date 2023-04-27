Colorado Springs butcher shop calls out local law enforcement

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local business is voicing frustration over what they say is repeated vandalism on their property.

Butcher shop, Ranch Foods Direct, has been in business for 23 years and has two locations in Colorado Springs.

Company leaders say they have alerted Colorado Springs Police to every crime committed on-site. But claim they are not helping.

The owner said it started with rocks being thrown through store windows. This week, someone allegedly cut copper pipes connecting to refrigeration units storing hundreds of dollars worth of inventory.

Ranch Foods Direct said the Colorado Springs Police Department needs to step it up.

In the surveillance video, you can see a car lit on fire in the company parking lot. You can also see the cut piping and the cold air escaping.

In the meantime, Ranch Foods Direct is upping the number of security cameras but worries it might not be enough.

“If we can’t do something about the vandalism and the attack on our buildings and our infrastructure and our business, we are going to have to close down,” owner and founder of Ranch Foods Direct, Mike Callicrate, said. “I mean, what is the police department for other than to serve and protect? They are doing nothing. Nothing as far as we can see to protect our businesses here.”

Ranch Foods Direct also said they cannot afford to do the police’s job.

“How do we afford it?” Callicrate said. “How do we afford to hire people to go out and investigate crimes? How do we afford to hire security people that it would take to keep people from attacking our business? I don’t know how you do that.”

Ranch Foods Direct told 11 News they will continue contacting the city council and the police department for assistance.

11 News reached out to Colorado Springs Police Department for comment.

In a statement they said:

“We can sympathize with the Ranch Food owners regarding the incidents that have occurred on or near their properties. However, by their own admission, one of the suspects was charged. The Colorado Springs Police Department must adhere to legal rules, including reasonable suspicion and probable cause to make arrests. Once arrests are made, when charges, what charges meet the standards set forth in state statute. Those standards are then weighed against the available evidence to actually bring forth charges. . Just because someone was in the area when an incident occurs does not necessarily mean we can prove or connect that person to the crime. We may suspect they are, but without evidence such as an eyewitness or video surveillance that is very difficult to do.

In regard to the suspect laying in the roadway and obstructing traffic, the officer did make contact with them, and they would have been cited and released with a traffic citation for obstructing the roadway. The property damage that was done to the Ranch foods on Fillmore was investigated and numerous businesses in the area queried for surveillance video. None of the businesses around there were able to provide surveillance video to identify a suspect committing the crime. Again, probable cause and evidence come into play on making an arrest. This case is still an open case, pending more information or evidence.

The incident at the Ranch Foods’ other location in Town Center was investigated, and yes there is surveillance video. However, like much surveillance video out there the quality is not always of the best quality. However, the investigating officer did distribute images of the suspect to attempt to identify that suspect. In both cases, they impact the same business but in two different investigative divisions, and they appear to be unrelated. We continue to investigate these crimes and work closely with all our community members to reduce crime in Colorado Springs.”

