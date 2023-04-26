Xfinity outage reported in northern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Xfinity customers in the Briargate area of Colorado Springs may have dealt with an outage Tuesday night.

According to officials with Xfinity, a third party caused damage to the fiber network in the area of Vickers and Eldora Drive. We’re told that caused an outage impacting residents and businesses in the area.

Xfinity officials say crews have been at the site of the damage working to repair and splice together the cut fibers to restore service as soon as possible. Officials told 11 News at 9:09 p.m. Tuesday night customers should star seeing services restored over the next couple of hours, if not sooner.

