Weeks after man’s body was found by train tracks in Colorado police continue to ask the public for help

Christian Cook
Christian Cook(Fountain PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:30 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Weeks after a man’s body found near railroad tracks in Fountain police are continuing to ask the public for help.

On April 10 around 8:30 a.m., the Fountain Fire Department responded to Alegre Circle and Highway 85/87 after a BNSF Railway employee discovered a body by the tracks. Fountain police identified the man as 31-year-old Christian Cook. The El Paso County Coroner says Cook’s death has been ruled a homicide.

“We still need more information regarding the homicide of Christian Cook, and we are asking for the public’s help,” part of a news release from Fountain Police on Wednesday reads. “Any information that can be provided would be beneficial. We want the family to have some closure and until we have some answers that can’t happen.”

Detectives are asking anyone with any information or who may be a witness to call the Fountain Police Department Tip Line at 719-382-6918. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Old Chicago in Colorado Springs closed.
Old Chicago location closes in Colorado Springs
Alexa Bartell
3 teens arrested in connection with death of Colorado woman killed by rock thrown at car
The city's plows are ready for any eventuality, according to officials.
‘We are planning for the worst’: Colorado Springs city officials stand by for major storm
The trial for Letecia Stauch 2023.
WATCH LIVE: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
Rain and snow showers continue across southern Colorado on Wednesday
Spring storm continues for southern Colorado on Wednesday

Latest News

Jocelyn Sandberg
Colorado Springs Police ask for help in Colorado Springs cold case, woman stabbed to death in 2002 in the downtown area
WATCH: Interview between FBI agent & Letecia Stauch after she's arrested for Gannon's murder,...
WATCH: Interview between FBI agent & Letecia Stauch after she's arrested for Gannon's murder, Pt. 3
WATCH: Interview between FBI agent & Letecia Stauch after she's arrested for Gannon's murder,...
WATCH: Interview between FBI agent & Letecia Stauch after she's arrested for Gannon's murder, Pt. 2
The trial for Letecia Stauch 2023.
WATCH LIVE: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado