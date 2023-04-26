Weeks after man’s body was found by train tracks in Colorado police continue to ask the public for help

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Weeks after a man’s body found near railroad tracks in Fountain police are continuing to ask the public for help.

On April 10 around 8:30 a.m., the Fountain Fire Department responded to Alegre Circle and Highway 85/87 after a BNSF Railway employee discovered a body by the tracks. Fountain police identified the man as 31-year-old Christian Cook. The El Paso County Coroner says Cook’s death has been ruled a homicide.

“We still need more information regarding the homicide of Christian Cook, and we are asking for the public’s help,” part of a news release from Fountain Police on Wednesday reads. “Any information that can be provided would be beneficial. We want the family to have some closure and until we have some answers that can’t happen.”

Detectives are asking anyone with any information or who may be a witness to call the Fountain Police Department Tip Line at 719-382-6918. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.