New trailer for ‘The Flash’ shows more of Michael Keaton’s iconic Batman

In the new trailer for “The Flash,” viewers are getting a look at Michael Keaton as Batman, a role he last played in 1992. (Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:06 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fans looking to see Michael Keaton back in his role as Batman are in luck.

In the new and final trailer for “The Flash,” viewers are getting a deeper look at Keaton as Batman, a role he last played three decades ago in 1992.

He’s heard saying, “You wanna get nuts? Let’s get nuts,” an iconic line from the 1989 “Batman” film when Keaton went up again Jack Nicholson’s Joker.

The trailer also shows more of Ezra Miller as The Flash and Sasha Calle as Supergirl.

“The Flash” hits theaters on June 16.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Old Chicago in Colorado Springs closed.
Old Chicago location closes in Colorado Springs
Alexa Bartell
3 teens arrested in connection with death of Colorado woman killed by rock thrown at car
The city's plows are ready for any eventuality, according to officials.
‘We are planning for the worst’: Colorado Springs city officials stand by for major storm
The trial for Letecia Stauch 2023.
WATCH LIVE: Letecia Stauch trial for the murder of Gannon Stauch in Colorado
Rain and snow showers continue across southern Colorado on Wednesday
Spring storm continues for southern Colorado on Wednesday

Latest News

FILE - In this July 3, 2014, file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the...
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
Jocelyn Sandberg
Colorado Springs Police ask for help in Colorado Springs cold case, woman stabbed to death in 2002 in the downtown area
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during an event at the New York Stock Exchange in...
McCarthy struggles for debt bill votes, makes late changes
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Utah Republican Party Organizing Convention at Utah...
Disney sues DeSantis over Walt Disney World district
Christian Cook
Weeks after man’s body was found by train tracks in Colorado police continue to ask the public for help