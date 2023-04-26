MISSING: Statewide alert issued in Colorado for 65-year-old man with ‘cognitive disorder’

ARVADA, Colo. (KKTV) - A statewide alert was issued in Colorado on Wednesday for a missing 65-year-old man.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation shared a missing poster featuring Michael Danis just before 3 p.m. According to authorities, Danis suffers from a “cognitive disorder” and requires daily medication. He was last seen in the Arvada area on Monday and may be driving a red Ford F-250 pickup truck with Colorado license plate 028DDB.

If you see Danis or the vehicle, you’re asked to call 911. If you have information that could help investigators you’re asked to call 303-980-7300.

