Man found dead along Pueblo road; police investigating as homicide

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are investigating after a body was found along a road earlier this week.

Pueblo police were called to the 2600 block of Orman Avenue on Monday afternoon to investigate an unconscious man seeing lying by the street. When they arrived, officers confirmed the man was dead.

At the time of this writing, the deceased has not been identified. Police say they are investigating his death as a homicide. An autopsy to determine how he died is pending.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the Pueblo Police Department at 719-553-2502 or Detective Ron Gravatt at 719-553-3254, extension 6022. To remain anonymous, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP.

